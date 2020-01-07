Metro-4 works: After scientific relocation of trees, MMRDA to relocate birds too

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 00:50 IST

After initiating the scientific relocation of trees affected in Metro-4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavli) project, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has now decided to relocate the wildlife residing on them as well.

MMRDA officials, along with environment groups and Thane forest department, had conducted a survey on bird nests on Saturday. “We are doing this kind of an activity for the first time in Thane and are taking help from the forest department to guide us on how to relocate the trees while saving the birds,” an official from MMRDA said.

Pawan Sharma, president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), had joined the survey with the authorities. He said, “In the survey conducted, we have identified more than 80 nests, of which 60 are empty. Some nests are old, while others are naturally damaged. Some have been abandoned,” he said.

The empty nests will be removed, added Sharma. “A team of wildlife experts will study the nests with eggs. If necessary, the experts said the eggs will be hatched under an incubator. In the case of nests with young ones, we will wait for the chicks to grow on their own or send the sub-adults for fostering and rehabilitation. These trees will be relocated only after the birds fly off,” he said.

Activists said that even though trees along roads might not have many birds living on them, it is necessary to initiate such a procedure. “We wanted to ensure that wildlife is rehabilitated. In Thane, most of the nests along roads might belong to crows, but it is important to set a precedent. This relocation will be crucial for Aarey, where a number of species may have lost their habitat,” activist Rohit Joshi, said.

After the hue and cry over the trees affected due to the Metro-4 project, authorities had decided to relocate more than 400 trees in a scientific manner, for which the tree transplanter of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will be roped in.