Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Metro car trial run begins using overhead wires

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune In the metro car trial run by the Pune metro on January 9, the 1.4 km overhead electric cable which was energised by Maha Metro for Pune metro’s priority stretch was used.

The trial started from Sant Tukaramnagar station, where one of the two three-coach trains which arrived from Nagpur was tested in the trial run. On Friday, the train drew power from the overhead electric cable and ran on track. The car was placed on the tracks on December 31, 2019.

Maha Metro has now approached the research design and standardisation organisation (RDSO), commissioner Metro rail safety (CMRS) and Railway board for obtaining various statutory permissions required for train operation. The authorities will visit and inspect the preparations before granting the requisite permissions. After getting permission, metro will be able to run commercial services on trial basis.

