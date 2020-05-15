Mhada complex turned into Covid-19 hospital ready for patients

cities

Updated: May 15, 2020 22:25 IST

PUNE A 1,408-bedded temporary hospital at Mahalunge is ready to admit and treat patients affected with Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

The facility has been set up at the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) complex which consists of eight buildings and has at least 160 flats in each. The facility is one of the largest in the city and was set up in 45 days.

The facility on Pune’s outskirts will cater to the admission of suspects and patients from Khed, Mulshi and Maval talukas.

Bharat Shendage, additional chief executive officer (CEO), Pune ZP, said, “Currently, we have ten doctors who will be dedicated for the treatment of the patients and as the need develops we will have more doctors. We also have a lab technician for swab collection, nurses and paramedical staff to take care of the patients.”

He added, “The building was in a ready to move in position and was lying vacant for years. We had to clean the premises, move debris and also set up beds, bring in ambulances and also arrange oxygen cylinders for those who would need artificial oxygen.”

Aayush Prasad, Pune ZP CEO, said, “It is a first of its kind project not just by the sheer size, but also by the fact that a residential complex has been turned into a Covid-19 hospital. The largest Covid-19 isolation facility at Balewadi sports complex which has a capacity of 10,000 beds and is yet to start operating. So currently this is the largest centre in the city.”

The facility has dedicated one building to house suspected patients who could be quarantined until the test results come out. If the person is positive then he will be transferred to the positive section.

The facility is a Dedicated Covid Care Center (DCCC) which will treat patients who have mild or moderate symptoms of Covid-19. In case any patient needs additional treatment then the patients could be shifted to the nearby Symbiosis hospital at Lavale and another Covid-19 hospital at Pashan.

With rising patients even in the rural areas of the district, the administration is now setting up facilities at the rural areas to isolate patients who otherwise would have to be shifted to the city area.