MHRD asks Punjab for report on not disbursing mid day meal cooking cost

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:32 IST

Patiala The Union ministry of human resource development (MHRD) has sought an action taken report from the Punjab education department over non-distribution of cooking cost to school children under Mid Day Meal (MDM) scheme, during closure of schools due to the covid-19 lockdown and summer vacation.

The state education department has fixed cooking cost as Rs 4.97 per child per meal for primary classes and Rs 7.45 per child per meal for upper primary classes. The MHRD has given its approval to the state government to cover around 8.3 lakh children in primary level and around 5.72 lakh children in upper primary level under the MDM scheme during 2020-21.

The MHRD says that despite repeated direction, the state education department did not distribute cooking cost or its equivalent pulses and oil to children. The state has provided only foodgrain to children; the MHRD directive to all state and UTs was to provide MDM or food security allowance

In its communication to the state education department, the MHRD has said, “Punjab has provided only foodgrain to children during closure of schools due to covid-19.”

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said, “We have distributed pulses and foodgrain to students during the lockdown period and closure of schools. Only those students, who do not have bank accounts in working condition, remain deprived of the cooking cost. We have written a letter to the MHRD on July 6 to seek permission to give cash to students, who do not have bank accounts. We have also asked students to open bank accounts.”