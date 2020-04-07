Migrant held for sending false alarm to Bihar govt

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:09 IST

Hailing from Bihar, a labour contractor in the district sent an e-mail to the Bihar government claiming that he has nothing to eat at home and is starving due to the lockdown.

When the police reached his home at Kohara village following a communication from the Bihar government, they found that the man had hoarded grocery, which is sufficient for his family for at least one month.

The Focal Point police arrested the accused, identified as Bharat Singh, 47, who hails from Siwan district of Bihar. They registered an FIR against him for furnishing false information.