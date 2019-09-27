‘Military man’ held for cheating job aspirants from Varanasi

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:37 IST

In a joint operation, the special task force (STF) and military intelligence (MI) arrested a 22-year-old man in Varanasi, for impersonating as a serving soldier and cheating army job aspirants, on Friday. The man was identified as Ravi Yadav.

A preliminary probe suggested he had cheated 40-50 youth. An STF spokesperson said the MI team received inputs in July that an individual was claiming to be an Army man posted in 39 GTC, Varanasi. The team also said that he used a fake identity card and manipulated aspirants during recruitment rallies in the Varanasi region. He used to ask for Rs 5 lakh from each of them.

The man was arrested from a one-room outhouse on the campus of Basant Intermediate College, Rajghat, Varanasi. He was booked under section 420 (cheating), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). During a search of his room, sleuths recovered three rubber stamps, Army uniforms, and badges. His mobile phone was also confiscated.

It is learned that the suspect had been earlier arrested for a similar crime in Assam and has served a six-month sentence in Assam jail in 2017, said STF senior superintendent of police RN Mishra.

“He used to win their trust by flaunting his photos in Army uniforms and even by appearing in Army uniform before them on some occasions,” Mishra said, adding, “The suspect was also found to have provided fake ‘admit cards’ and ‘joining letters’ to aspirants”.

He said the suspect admitted to the wrongdoings and to procuring fake rubber stamps, fake army recruitment documents (admit cards and joining letters) in the name of Army establishments.

“We are investigating the case and the possibility of involvement of more people can’t be ruled out,” he said, adding, the accused took money from some aspirants.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 20:37 IST