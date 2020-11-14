e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Minimum temperature rises to 15.3 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature rises to 15.3 degrees Celsius

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:02 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
         

PUNE The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

The minimum temperature was recorded in single-digit (9.3 degrees Celsius) on Thursday.

“There was a presence of cloud mass over Pune district and in the southern part of the state so there was a considerable rise in today’s (Friday) minimum temperature,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD, Pune.

Places like Chandrapur (18.2 degrees Celsius), Nashik (14.0 degrees Celsius) and Parbhani (17.5 degrees Celsius) which were recording low temperature since the past few days also saw a considerable rise in temperature. Nashik recorded the lowest, while the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Ratnagiri (36.2 degrees Celsius).

“We are also expecting a rise in temperature because from southern peninsula the easterly is getting shorter in coming days and western disturbance has also started affecting western Himalaya region so the temperature is expected to rise till November 15,” said Kashyapi.

“Temperature might fall after from November 16 onward after the passage of western disturbance,” he said.

During Diwali, on November 14 the weather is likely to be partly cloudy followed by dry weather on November 15, according to IMD forecast.

“For Pune district and city there is a likely chance of thunder activity with a chance of the light rain at the isolated places on November 16 and 17,” said Kashyapi.

top news
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In