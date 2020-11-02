e-paper
Minor fire breaks out at Navi Mumbai civic chief's bungalow; no one injured

Minor fire breaks out at Navi Mumbai civic chief’s bungalow; no one injured

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:44 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

A minor fire broke out at the Nerul bungalow of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Monday afternoon. The fire brigade doused the fire within 15 minutes.

The incident was reported to the NMMC’s Nerul fire brigade at 12.53pm. A team of six firemen and a tanker was sent to Bangar’s bungalow immediately.

“The fire started due to a short circuit in the electricity cable at the entrance of the bungalow. We first doused the fire with sand and immediately cut the electricity supply,” said Vikas Koli, Nerul fire officer.

The fire was contained within 15 minutes. No injury or major damage was reported, as per the fire brigade.

Fire officers said they have not submitted any report on the cause of the fire since it was a minor incident. “The commissioner was at the NMMC office when the fire took place. He rushed to his bungalow upon hearing about the fire,” said another fire officer.

top news
2 dead, including 1 attacker in suspected terror attack in Vienna
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack, several injured including a cop
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Winter chill is here: Delhi records 10.8 degrees Celsius
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
