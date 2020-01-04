e-paper
Minor held for attempted murder of another in Hadapsar

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:05 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE: Three minor boys were apprehended by the Pune police on Friday in a case of attempted murder of another minor boy.

The three were produced in the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday. The board granted bail to two and remanded one to the observation home.

The injured boy, who suffered cuts on his wrist caused by a sharp weapon, is a 14-year-old student of a local school in Hadapsar while the apprehended minor is a student at another local school. The injured boy was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“Two weeks ago, the injured boy had gone to the school of the attacker with a few of his friends and roughed him up. These are groups from schools that have fights with each other,” said Assistant police inspector HM Lonare of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the 36-year-old father of the injured boy. The complainant has blamed a local political organisation for the attack. However, the police has dismissed the allegations outright.

The complainant has a history of violence with the organisation and has a pending case of attempted murder registered against him along with a case of voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons.

The complainant claimed that while his son was boarding a bus at Gadital bus stop, the accused arrived and asked him his name and started hitting him even though his son did not know them. However, the police found that the two boys were known to each other as the investigators have found eye-witnesses to the fight that they had in the school premise of the accused.

A case under Section 307 (attempted murder), 323 (vaoluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Hadapsar police station against three minor boys.

