Minor kidnapped, molested pushed out of moving vehicle in Nigdi; three booked

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 21:17 IST

Pune The Pune police have booked three men for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a 13-year-old girl in an autorickshaw in Nigdi on Saturday morning.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the minor’s 29-year-old mother. The accused reside close to the victim’s residence. The police are currently on the lookout for the trio.

According to the complaint, the girl was walking from her house to a nearby general store when the trio arrived in an autorickshaw and forced her into it.

While one of the accused was driving, the two others were sitting with the girl, said the victim. They threatened to harm the child’s mother while touching her inappropriately and hitting her. They also allegedly tried to undress her in the moving vehicle. As she resisted, they pushed her out of the moving vehicle in Yamunanagar, Nigdi.

“There is a history of such complaints from the families of both the sides. We are yet to retrieve the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area. There is bad blood between the families due to the earlier cases,” said Assistant Police inspector Prashant Aradwad of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4, 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso), 2012 has been registered at Nigdi police station against the three.