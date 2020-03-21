e-paper
Home / Cities / Misa denied nod to meet Lalu

Misa denied nod to meet Lalu

cities Updated: Mar 21, 2020 17:14 IST
Gautam Mazumdar
Ranchi

Rajya Sabha member and daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Misa Bharti on Saturday had to return without seeing her ailing father under treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here as jail authorities did not permit anyone to meet him as a precautionary measure in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The RJD president is serving jail term following his conviction in the infamous fodder scam cases and was admitted to RIMS in December 2017 (please check).

Misa had come to Ranchi on Saturday with prior permission to meet her father.

Later in the afternoon, the jail administration pasted a notice in RIMS that all visits and meeting with any convict undergoing treatment there is banned from March 19 onwards in view of coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, RIMS authorities said the condition of Lalu Prasad is stable.

