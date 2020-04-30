e-paper
Miscreants break open ATM in Dera Bassi, no cash lost

On reaching the spot, they found no security guard deployed in the kiosk and the wires of the ATM alarm system damaged

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Despite beefed up security in the district amid the Covid-19 lockdown, miscreants broke open an ATM in Dera Bassi’s Akali market on Thursday.

The accused, however, could not take away any cash.

Police were informed about the broken ATM of Canara Bank around 12pm.

On reaching the spot, they found no security guard deployed in the kiosk and the wires of the ATM alarm system damaged.

Police got in touch with the bank, but no complaint was lodged. Police have initiated preliminary investigation and are scanning the CCTV footage available.

