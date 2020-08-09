e-paper
Home / Cities / Miscreants injure money exchanger in Ludhiana, rob Rs 2.7 lakh

Miscreants injure money exchanger in Ludhiana, rob Rs 2.7 lakh

The victim, Naresh Kumar, 55, of Samrala was admitted to a hospital after he suffered injuries on his head and arms.

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Naresh Kumar, victim
Naresh Kumar, victim
         

Three miscreants on a motorcycle injured a money exchanger and his son with sharp-edged weapons and fled away with their scooter containing Rs 2.7 lakh in cash in Samrala on Saturday evening.



Kumar said that he and his son were returning home after finishing up for the day on a scooter. He had kept Rs 2.7 lakh in cash under the seat of the two-wheeler. When they neared their home, three motorcycle-borne men struck, injured the father-son duo with sharp-edged weapons and rode away their scooter with the cash.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Jaswinder Singh Chahal and inspector Sikandar Singh, station house officer, reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The inspector said that the miscreants had been keeping a tab on the movement of the victim. The police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area for identification of the accused, he added.

