Miscreants on bike make off with sack of onions in Gkp

cities Updated: Dec 09, 2019 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
GORAKHPUR Soaring prices of onions have caused criminals to set their eyes on the commodity.

After Friday’s Tavarekere (near Bengaluru) incident in which truck drivers staged the loot of 81 onion sacks they were carrying, two bike-borne miscreants in Gorakhpur intercepted a rickshaw carrying eight sacks of onions and made off with a sack of onions by threatening the rickshaw puller at busy Nanglia tri-junction, around 2.30 PM on Sunday, police said.

The looted 50-kg onions, roughly amounting to Rs 5,000 in the wholesale vegetable market of Naveen Sabzi Mandi, from where it was picked up to be supplied to two city hotels. Firoz Ahmed Raeen, the supplier who hired the rickshaw to transport the onions to the hotels from Naveen Mandi, said, “The rickshaw puller raised an alarm but the miscreants forcibly unloaded one sack of onions, put it on their bike and were gone from the scene within seconds. The police was informed on dial 112.

A case under relevant sections was lodged on the complaint filed by Raeen. He said that he would now have to deploy staff to escort onions to hotels to avoid such incidents in the future.

Pandey Hata police station in-charge Chandan Kumar said, “CCTV footage obtained from around the crime scene is being examined and we are trying to nab the offenders on the basis of the bike numbers obtained from footage.”

