Miscreants open fire at restaurant in Bihar's Muzaffarpur; police say ‘not to target but scare’

Some miscreants opened fire at a restaurant in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Saturday evening. According to local media reports, more than 20 rounds were fired within 20 seconds by four miscreants who arrived at the restaurant on two motorcycles. The incident was captured on security cameras. Miscreants open fire at a restaurant in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The CCTV footage obtained from the restaurant showed people crouching and hiding under the tables to save their lives as soon as the firing started.

The restaurant operator's brother, named Priyanshu, said that one of the shooters came to the restaurant, located near the Fardo Gola area in Muzaffarpur, and asked about his elder brother Prince, according to Dainik Bhaskar report.

After Priyanshu told the person that his brother wasn't there, they asked him to come down. Priyanshu sent the manager instead.

The four criminals then took out pistols and started firing at the restaurant from outside.

The firing caused a stampede in the restaurant and Prince's younger brother Priyanshu narrowly escaped, according to the report.

Muzaffarpur SP Arvind Pratap Singh said have identified four persons involved in the firing and efforts to arrest them are underway. Singh also said that firing was not to target anyone but to scare people.

“At least 10 rounds of firing happened here...prima facie it appears to be a firing to scare people...this was not a firing targeting anybody…We have got information on 4 people who're involved, and efforts to arrest all the accused underway,” the official told reporters.

