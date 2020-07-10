e-paper
Missing 7-year-old boy found dead in bushes in Kharar village

Missing 7-year-old boy found dead in bushes in Kharar village

Had gone missing while playing with children on Friday evening.

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

A day after a seven-year-old boy went missing while playing with children in Shakrullapur village in Gharuan, Kharar, his body was found in the bushes at the village on Saturday.

Police suspect he may have died by the bite of a poisonous animal, and are awaiting the autopsy report for further action.

The victim’s father, Gurdev Singh, said his son, Harpreet Singh, was playing outside on Friday. When he did not return home after several hours, they started searching him, but could not find him.

Gurdev lodged a report in this regard at the Gharuan police station on Friday night. On Saturday, the child’s body was found in the bushes.

Gharuan SHO Kailash Bahadur said they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy.

