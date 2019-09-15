Missing daughter of ASI found dead in Sidhwan Canal

cities

Sep 15, 2019

Missing for three days, the 20-year-old daughter of an assistant sub-inspector (SI) was found dead in Sidhwan Canal near Issewal on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Simranjot Kaur of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. She was a student of BA second-year at Khalsa College for Women in Model Town.

Her father, ASI Tajinder Singh, is posted in the office of commissioner of police.

Tajinder said his daughter left home for college on September 12, but did not return.

After they could not find her, he filed a police complaint, and an FIR was lodged under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.

On Sunday, some passers-by spotted the body of a woman floating in Sidhwan Canal near Issewal village, and sounded the police. Cops fished out the body, following which the ASI identified the deceased as his daughter.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said there was no injury on the body, which was sent to the Ludhiana civil hospital for autopsy.

An investigator, privy to the matter, said it was suspected to be a case of suicide, and further action will be taken after receiving the postmortem report.

