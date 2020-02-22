Missing for 4 days, man found dead in a well in Zira village

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:00 IST

A 40-year-old man, who was missing for the last 4 days, was found dead on Saturday in mysterious circumstances in a Zira village, a sub-division of Ferozepur district.

Balvinder Singh, of Fattewala village in Zira, left home for work at a flour mill on Wednesday after which he did not return home. “Often due to extra work at the mill, he used to stay there at night sometimes. Assuming this to be the case, his wife Paramjit Kaur waited for him till the next day,” the police said.

Later, when the family enquired about his whereabouts from the mill owner, they did not get a satisfactory response. On Saturday, the family came to know that Balvinder’s body was lying in a well in the house of flour mill owner Harpal Singh.

A post-mortem of the body was done at Zira civil hospital, but the cause of his death is still unknown. The family suspects foul play, while police is still investigating.