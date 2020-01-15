Missing girl’s 20-yr-old friend held for sexual assault, kidnapping

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:08 IST

A day after a 17-year-old girl who had accused a deputy inspector general (DIG) of molesting her last June, was rescued from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, the Taloja police have arrested her friend Ankit Singh, 20, on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping.

Before running away, the teen had left behind a note on January 7, stating she was going to commit suicide. In her note, she blamed DIG Nishikant More for her death. The duo had allegedly run away to Dehradun and planned to settle down there. Singh had even taken up a job at a manufacturing unit.

Shortly after her family approached the Taloja police , they discovered CCTV footage of the girl walking with Singh at Kharghar railway station.

They were seen boarding a train to Kurla and then going to Mumbai to board a train to UP. Singh, a native of Jaunpur, and the girl stayed in Uttar Pradesh for a couple of days before leaving for Dehradun. Singh found a job with the help of his friend there.

“With the help of the UP special task force, we traced them. Singh has been arrested under section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and has been remanded in police custody till January 27,” said Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

The case hit the headlines last month after the Taloja police booked More for allegedly molesting the minor girl at her birthday party in June 2019. Police are on the lookout for More and have initiated proceedings to get the court to declare him a proclaimed offender under section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.