MK Stalin's request to PM after Centre's statement on Ukraine-returned students
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to take necessary steps to secure the future of the medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine.
The letter comes days after the Centre told the Lok Sabha that there was no permission from the National Medical Commission (NMC) – the regulatory body of medical education in the country – to accommodate Indian students who returned from Ukraine in the medical colleges in the country.
Thousands have returned from the war-hit nation after Russia launched a surprise attack on February 24. The government arranged special flights to bring the Indians back from Ukraine's neighbouring countries as the airspace in the conflict-hit state remained closed.
In the letter, Stalin said, "While we are cognizant of the fact that this reply has been given in the specific context of some steps taken in a state, I would like to highlight that this has once again brought the uncertain future of the students to the fore."
Stalin said since the beginning of the conflict, around 2,000 medical students from Ukraine have returned to Tamil Nadu, one of the largest numbers among all the states in the country.
"Given the current situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to immediately return to their colleges in Ukraine and the uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities. Considering this, our state has been repeatedly urging you to take necessary steps to accommodate these students in India or in suitable Universities abroad," he said, requesting the prime minister to direct the NMC and Union ministries to initiate steps to bring in necessary amendments in the relevant Central Acts, to enable these students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India.
He also said alternatively, necessary steps need to be immediately initiated to provide these students with an alternative option to continue their studies in foreign universities, with similar regulations and academic ambience.
In March as well, Stalin had urged Modi in a letter to allow the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India "from the stage from which their studies have been disrupted".
Your space: Noise level from dhol-tasha practice irk residents
Reduce dhol-tasha troupes It is not only the athletes and players but the general public of the peth areas who are irked with the dhol-tasha practice, mainly because of the noise pollution. Also, children have exams, and the loud noise is a hinderance and also causes inconvenience to seniors. The pollution control board must evaluate these troupes. The total number of members in a troupe should not exceed 100. All these norms must be followed.
3 Bengaluru cops en route Andhra to nab drug peddler killed in accident: Report
Three Bengaluru cops were killed in a road accident near Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The incident occurred while the police personnel where travelling to the neighbouring state to catch a drug peddler, The Times of India reported. The vehicle carrying them rammed into the divider. Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra announced that two other police personnel who were injured in the accident are getting treated at a hospital.
Calcutta HC to hear ED plea today for minister Partha Chatterjee’s custody
A day after arresting West Bengal industries minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee in the school teacher recruitment scam, the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday filed a petition before the Calcutta high court seeking his custody. The case is listed for special hearing at 4pm on Sunday by the single bench of justice Bibek Chaudhuri, said court documents seen by HT.
Dharavi: Locals stage protest demanding justice for murdered hockey player
A large crowd gathered outside the Dharavi police station on Sunday to protest the killing of a 26-year-old kabbadi player and demanding the arrest of all the accused in the case. The youth, identified as Vishalraj Nadar (25), was bludgeoned to death with a cricket stamp early on Saturday in the Kamraj Nagar locality of Dharavi, a PTI report said. The first arrest was made within a few hours of the murder.
Expelled Cong MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets BJP leaders, second such meet in 2 weeks
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was expelled from the Congress last month for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, met BJP national president JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday. This was the Adampur MLA's second meeting with the BJP leadership within a span of two weeks. On July 10, he met Union home minister Amit Shah and Nadda in Delhi.
