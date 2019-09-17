MLA-Gurdaspur DC spat: Bains’ anticipatory bail application rejected

cities

A Gurdaspur court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail petition of Lok Insaaf Party chief and Atam Nagar (Ludhiana) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains in a case registered against him over a verbal spat he had with Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Vipul Ujwal on September 6.

Bains was booked on charges of obstructing a civil servant from discharging duties, criminal intimidation and assault or using criminal force against a civil servant on the compliant of Batala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Balbir Raj Singh on September 7.

Two days later, Bains’ lawyer applied for his anticipatory bail, with district and sessions judge Ramesh Kumari issuing a notice to the Batala police while fixing September 12 as the next date of hearing. The case was adjourned till September 16.

The police added the names of Lok Insaaf Party’s Batala president Vijay Trehan and district chief Davinder Singh Nagra to the FIR on September 12. Interestingly, Trehan along with the family members of the blast victims held a protest in front of the senior superintendent of police (SSP)’s office a day before.

An official said the Batala police had not yet conducted any raid to arrest the MLA as they were waiting for the court verdict. But they can arrest him anytime as the court has dismissed his application, he added. But a Batala-based lawyer said the police could have taken him in custody since his arrest was not stayed by the court.



Former BJP MLA Jagdish Sahni lashed out at the Batala police saying the case against LIP’s Bains was mere eyewash to divert public attention from the Batala firecracker factory blast tragedy.

“Earlier, the illegal cracker factory operated right under the nose of city police despite repeated complaints by residents. Then, Ramandeep alias Rommy, a family member of the factory owner, escaped from civil hospital. This raises a question mark on their functioning,” he said.

