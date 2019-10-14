e-paper
MLA offers to adopt newborn girl found buried alive in a pot

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:22 IST
BAREILLY BJP MLA from Bareilly Rajesh Mishra aka Pappu Bhartaul, who was in the news recently when his daughter accused him of threatening her and her husband for marrying against his wishes, has offered to adopt the newborn girl who was found buried alive in an earthen pot in the cremation ground, in CB Ganj police station area of Bareilly on Thursday.

“I have asked the doctors to take good care of her and not to worry about the cost. I am willing to adopt her but I understand there is a legal procedure to be followed for that. Right now her health is more important,” said the BJP lawmaker.

The chance discovery of the newborn girl came when Bareilly trader Hitesh Kumar Sirohi went to the cremation ground to bury his own stillborn daughter, who had died minutes after birth.

According to reports, Sirohi rescued the newborn girl and fed her milk using cotton. The girl is now been admitted to a private hospital.

According to superintendent of police (city) Abhinandan Singh, Sirohi’s wife Vaishali is a sub-inspector posted in Bareilly. She was admitted to a private hospital last week after she complained of labour pain and gave birth to a seven-month premature girl, who died within a few minutes.

Sirohi had gone to bury his daughter and as the pit was being dug, at a depth of three feet, the spade hit an earthen pot, which was immediately pulled out. And to the surprise of all, there was a baby girl lying in it.

The SP said the girl was alive and breathing, but with difficulty. She was immediately taken to the district hospital. Her condition is stable now.

The police official said details of the girl’s parents, who had buried her alive, were yet to be ascertained.

Chief medical officer (CMO) of Bareilly Vineet Shukla said local MLA Rajesh Mishra has offered to adopt the girl.

Senior superintendent of police Shailendra Pandey said a probe was launched to ascertain who had buried the infant alive. The trader, on the other hand, is glad that he was able to save a child, although by chance.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 16:22 IST

