Mob damages vehicles after man objects to harassment of his sister in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Mob damages vehicles after man objects to harassment of his sister in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: A group of 14-15 went on a rampage and damaged over a dozen vehicles in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Monday, hours after a man reprimanded one of them for sexually harassing his sister at a roadside eatery, police said.

Armed with sticks, the group went to the house of the man and when they couldn’t find him, they started damaging vehicles in the area. The smashed glasses of at least six cars and pushed five two-wheelers to the ground, damaging them.

After the CCTV footage of the incident was posted on the social media, the police arrested two men and apprehended two minors on a complaint by the woman. Later, a case of molestation, rioting and attempt to commit culpable homicide was registered at the Mangolpuri police station, said additional deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sudhanshu Dhama.

In the video footage, a group of people (all male) could be seen walking on the streets of Mangolapuri with sticks in their hands and damaging vehicles including bikes and cars.

According to the additional DCP, the woman was initially reluctant to file her complaint. “But we counselled her and assured that strict legal action would be taken against the culprits. She filed her complaint and we registered a case. Four suspects were apprehended while efforts are on to nab others,” he added.

