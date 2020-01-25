Modern abattoir ready, to be launched next week in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:41 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) has completed the project of modernising the slaughter house at the Haibowal dairy complex, a project worth ₹19.5 crore that was hanging fire for over 11 years.

The facility, which is expected to be inaugurated on Tuesday, will be capable of slaughtering 2,000 poultry birds per hour in two shifts of eight hours each; and 1,000 goats, sheep and pigs. Recently, the local bodies department has also approved the resolution of MC House to fix slaughtering rates as follows: ₹150 for slaughtering a goat/sheep, ₹10 for poultry and ₹100 for pig.

The officials said the facility also has a separate effluent treatment plant; a preservation and chilling facility; and a separate blood processing unit.

MC superintending engineer HS Bhullar said, “The project has been completed and is expected to be inaugurated on Tuesday.”

According to the information, the project worth ₹19.5 crore has been funded by the Union and state governments, with the former providing ₹8 crore, and the latter ₹11.5 crore.

The project was initially announced in 2008, but was put on hold for years and then restarted in 2018 after MC got an ultimatum from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, to either complete it or surrender the grant.

Reining in illegal slaughtering

Once commissioned, the facility will enable the MC to implement a complete ban on illegal slaughtering in the city. Meat traders will have to get the animals slaughtered at the facility and will be allowed to sell only this meat at their respective shops.

The officials said that illegal slaughtering results in unhygienic conditions and the waste, including blood, is also dumped in the sewers, which is illegal. The National Green Tribunal had also taken note of the same in the past and directed the MC to stop illegal slaughtering.

Contractor awaited

On the other hand, the MC has been struggling to find a contractor for running the slaughterhouse. The civic body has floated tenders for engaging a contractor for the fourth time and only two bidders had come forward. The officials said that they were evaluating the bids and the contract will be signed soon.

The MC will also establish five modern shops at various locations of the city from where the contractor will be able to sell the meat. Further five refrigerators will also be provided for transportation of meat.

Row after launch postponed

The inauguration of the slaughterhouse was scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed. Punjab social security, women and child development minister Aruna Chaudhary was supposed to inaugurate the project.

Meanwhile, former cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal said the postponement is the Congress’s political reaction to Union minister of food processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s tweet about the launch of the slaughterhouse.

Badal, on Friday, had tweeted, “It’s heartening that Congress govt will inaugurate the modernised Ludhiana Abattoir on Jan 25 that has become possible with the grant of Rs 7.93 cr by @MOFPI_GOI, but why is it still dragging feet on opening Ladhowal Mega Food Park which has also come about due to my ministry?”

Grewal said, “The Congress government has done nothing ever since it has come to power. All they have done is take credit by hijacking the projects initiated during the previous SAD-BJP regime.”

However, local Congress leader and mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said there was no point in taking any credit. “We are serving the residents of Ludhiana. The inauguration was postponed due to some technical issue.”