Home / Chandigarh / Modi govt destabilising agri sector in Punjab, says Mann

Modi govt destabilising agri sector in Punjab, says Mann

Mann said the decisions announced by the Union government to reboot the country’s staggering economy, which was hit hard during the Corona-induced lockdown, were a great betrayal with the poor, a curse for farmers and farm labourers, and a boon for select corporate houses

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab unit president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused the Modi government of destabilising the agriculture sector in Punjab.

Mann said the decisions announced by the Union government to reboot the country’s staggering economy, which was hit hard during the Corona-induced lockdown, were a great betrayal with the poor, a curse for farmers and farm labourers, and a boon for select corporate houses.

“The central government has outsmarted the Congress in divesting the states of their legitimate rights,” he told reporters here, accusing the SAD of bartering the rights of Punjab with their alliance partners. He asked the Badals why were they maintaining a silence when the established marketing system of Punjab and Haryana was being abolished under the slogan of ‘one market and one nation’, allowing private players gaining entry into Punjab’s mandis.

