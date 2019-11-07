e-paper
Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Modi inaugurates Global Investors’ Meet in Dharamshala; MoUs signed in tourism, food processing and hydel sectors

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:06 IST
Naresh Thakur
DHARAMSHALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Global Investors’ Meet being organised by the Himachal Pradesh government in Dharamshala on Thursday.

Modi congratulated the people and state government for Himachal Pradesh’s growth in the past two years. He addressed the plenary session and interacted with investors from India and abroad.

Nearly 1,700 business delegates are attending the summit besides ambassadors of more than 12 nations.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the partner country at this meet and the state government has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 82,000 crore. The MoUs have been signed in tourism, hydro power, housing, horticulture, food processing, AYUSH, pharmaceutical and allied sectors.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) director general Chandrajit Banerjee said the CII will be opening a multi-skill centre in Dharamshala. He said the industry will focus on 10 sectors for development and will link apple growers with the food-processing industry.

The two-day summit will see Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Patel and Anurag Thakur interacting with the investors.

