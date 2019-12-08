Modi pushes low-cost tech as prime move of fast-track growth to IISER scientists

cities

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 14:57 IST

PUNE Low-cost technologies that would cater to India’s specific requirements and help fast-track India’s growth. That was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction to scientists from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pashan.

IISER is a premier science education and research institute funded by the central government and the Prime Minister, on a two-day visit to the city attend a police conference, visited and interacted with the nation’s top science minds at IISER on Saturday.

IISER scientists made presentations to the Prime Minister on topics ranging from new materials and devices for clean energy application, to agricultural biotechnology and natural resource mapping.

The presentations showcased cutting-edge technologies in the field of molecular biology, antimicrobial resistance, climate studies and mathematical finance research.

The Prime Minister interacted with students and researchers on the campus and also too in the Param Brahma super computer, deployed by C-DAC at IISER. Param Brahma has a peak computing power of 797 Teraflops.

The police conference for which PM Modi is in Pune ends on Sunday.