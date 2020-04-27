e-paper
Mohali admn starts online career counselling for youth

The interested candidates can contact the career counsellors on the number 6280554158 between 9am and 5pm for availing the facility

The District Bureau of Employment and Entrepreneurship (DBEE), Mohali, has launched a new facility of online career counselling for the unemployed youth of the district. This was informed by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Aashika Jain who said that the initiative would serve two purposes at the same time.

She said that on one hand, the step would keep the Mohali youth busy in a constructive manner; thereby ridding them of psychological pressure of being home without active work/coaching while on the other hand, it would make them better equipped for the job scenario once the coronavirus pandemic is effectively tackled.

During the online counselling session, the counsellors of the DBEE would provide valuable information to the youth regarding the methodology to qualify in various competitive exams, she said.

It would also provide guidance regarding various job avenues, selecting the right career as per the interest and also the ways and means to obtain employment abroad, she added.

The ADC said that the counsellors would also provide guidance regarding interview preparation, making a good CV detailing the qualifications of the prospective candidates and the self employment schemes of the Punjab government.

She further said that the interested candidates can contact the career counsellors on the number 6280554158 between 9am and 5pm for availing the facility.

