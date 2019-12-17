Mohali cop caught taking bribe for opposing bail plea

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:34 IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for opposing the bail plea of an accused in a kidnapping case, on Monday.

The accused, identified as ASI Harjit Singh, is posted at the Kharar (city) police station. He is the third Mohali cop to be arrested on graft charges in the last 10 days.

The vigilance bureau (VB) caught him red-handed after complainant Davinder Singh of Padol village of Kharar tipped them off. Davinder had told the VB officials that he had lodged a case of kidnapping against six persons in April this year. The accused had kidnapped and assaulted him after his tipper hit their vehicle accidentally.

Davinder alleged that ASI Harjit, who is the investigating officer in the case, had failed to arrest even a single accused. In the meantime, one of the accused, identified as Manpreet, applied for anticipatory bail.

The ASI then allegedly approached Davinder, asking him for Rs 10,000 to oppose Manpreet’s bail plea.

DSP (vigilance) Barjinder Singh said Harjit had been caught earlier too, seeking a gratification of Rs 1,000 in Moga. The 2015 case is pending in court. “Again in 2017, he was caught accepting bribe to ensure bail in an attempt to murder case,” the DSP said.

He has been arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

BLOT ON KHAKI

On December 12, sub-inspector (SI) Harjit Singh, posted at Dera Bassi police station, was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to help the accused get regular bail in case related to theft of land records.

On December 7, a constable posted as naib reader in the office of DSP, Kharar, identified as Amarinder Singh, was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.