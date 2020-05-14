e-paper
Home / Cities / Mohali couple, daughter recover, active Covid-19 cases 44

Mohali couple, daughter recover, active Covid-19 cases 44

No fresh case reported in Mohali on Wednesday

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(The 45-day-old baby from Mohali getting discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Wednesday after recovering from Covid-19 disease.)
         

A Nayagaon couple and their 45-day-old daughter recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Mohali district came down to 44.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the number of patients to have recovered from the disease had risen to 58. Meanwhile, with no fresh case reported, the number of confirmed cases stands at 105.

