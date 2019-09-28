Mohali disco owner’s driver was supplying cocaine to partygoers for five months

cities

Sep 28, 2019

The arrest of the driver of a disco owner for supplying drugs has brought to the fore the dark underbelly of Zirakpur where drugs are flowing freely at the parties.

Accused Upinder Kumar of Baltana was held with 102 grams of cocaine in Dera Bassi on Thursday night.

Kumar had been getting the contraband from a Nigerian national identified as Mustafa in Delhi and supplying to the youths outside the disco here for last five months.

Cocaine, also known as coke, is a strong stimulant used frequently. It is used as a recreational drug and mostly by the party goers to get high. It is commonly snorted, inhaled as smoke, or dissolved and injected.

Sent to 5-day police remand

Kumar worked as driver to Ashok Sharma, who is one of the partners of Hypnotic Lounge Bar. Kumar has been sent to five-day police remand by Dera Bassi court while Sharma is absconding.

During investigation, Kumar said following Sharma’s directions, he used to get cocaine from Delhi every Friday at ₹2,500 per gram and sell it at ₹5000 per gram. He told the police that the rates used to double on Saturday and Sunday.

Kumar was caught while he was going in an Audi Q7 near the PWD rest house in Mubairkpur in Dera Bassi. The vehicle was registered in the name of Ashok.

Police said, the accused used to park his vehicle outside the discos and sell drugs to the youngsters coming to the discos.

“Earlier also, we had written for cancellation of the license of the bar at the disco. But now as the name of the partner of Hypnotics Lounge Bar has come up in the drug case, strict action will be taken against the accused. We will recommend for the cancellation of the club’s licence following the recovery of drugs,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

He said, “Raids are on to arrest the Nigerian national who supplied drugs.”

The bar is operating from the first floor of the Nimantaran banquet which is owned by one Parminder Singh. He had leased out the first floor from where the disco was being run by three persons in partnership.

Police have registered case under the NDPS Act against Kumar, Sharma and Mustafa who is currently residing in Delhi’s Vikas Puri area in Mubarikpur police station.

Excise dept to check discos at 12am

With discos in Zirakpur and Dhakoli violating the ban on operating post midnight with impunity, the Mohali deputy commissioner, Girish Dayalan, had directed the excise department teams to check all the discos at midnight.

As per the present regulations, no commercial establishment is allowed to serve liquor after midnight. But in violation to the excise policy, the discos in Zirakpur and Dhakoli were serving liquor till early mornings.

