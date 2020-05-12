e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali farmers urged to sow paddy directly in the ongoing Kharif season

Mohali farmers urged to sow paddy directly in the ongoing Kharif season

Sowing directly is more advantageous currently with farm labour having left for their home states, says the admin

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Mohali administration is encouraging farmers to sow paddy directly as it uses less water, less labour and provides the same amount of yield as compared to the traditional method of paddy transplantation.
Mohali administration is encouraging farmers to sow paddy directly as it uses less water, less labour and provides the same amount of yield as compared to the traditional method of paddy transplantation.(HT file photo)
         

To save the depleting water table and in view of the possibilities of labour shortage due to Covid-19 epidemic, Mohali’s district administration has urged farmers to opt for direct sowing of paddy in the ongoing Kharif season.

Chief agriculture officer of Mohali, Ranjit Singh Bains said that farmers should go for direct sowing in medium or heavy soil, but should avoid this technique in sandy soil. He recommends that the field should be leveled and paddy varieties PR-121, PR 122, PR-126 and PR-127 should be sown in the first fortnight of June, while Basmati varieties Pusa-1121, Pusa-1509 and Pusa-1718 should be sown in the second fortnight of June.

Direct sowing of paddy offers more advantage in the current scenario with farm labour having left for their home states. It can be done by machines such as lucky seed drill and seed sowing drill with crooked plates are used, which are available with some farmers in Mohali. Additionally, direct sowing needs no water in the first 20 days as compared to traditional methods which require large quantities of water.

He further said that 8 to 10kg of paddy seed is required for direct sowing. The seed should be soaked in water for 8 hours in a mixture of 20 gm Baviston and 1 gm streptocycline in 10 litres of water to treat the seed, which is then dried and sown.

The officer also suggested to farmers that since direct sowing of paddy is a new technology, so initially, especially during the first month, more attention is required. He also assured that there is no difference in yield when using this technique as compared to the traditional method of paddy transplantation.

Bains has urged farmers to seek detailed information from the agriculture officer in the nearest block.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In