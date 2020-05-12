Mohali farmers urged to sow paddy directly in the ongoing Kharif season

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:52 IST

To save the depleting water table and in view of the possibilities of labour shortage due to Covid-19 epidemic, Mohali’s district administration has urged farmers to opt for direct sowing of paddy in the ongoing Kharif season.

Chief agriculture officer of Mohali, Ranjit Singh Bains said that farmers should go for direct sowing in medium or heavy soil, but should avoid this technique in sandy soil. He recommends that the field should be leveled and paddy varieties PR-121, PR 122, PR-126 and PR-127 should be sown in the first fortnight of June, while Basmati varieties Pusa-1121, Pusa-1509 and Pusa-1718 should be sown in the second fortnight of June.

Direct sowing of paddy offers more advantage in the current scenario with farm labour having left for their home states. It can be done by machines such as lucky seed drill and seed sowing drill with crooked plates are used, which are available with some farmers in Mohali. Additionally, direct sowing needs no water in the first 20 days as compared to traditional methods which require large quantities of water.

He further said that 8 to 10kg of paddy seed is required for direct sowing. The seed should be soaked in water for 8 hours in a mixture of 20 gm Baviston and 1 gm streptocycline in 10 litres of water to treat the seed, which is then dried and sown.

The officer also suggested to farmers that since direct sowing of paddy is a new technology, so initially, especially during the first month, more attention is required. He also assured that there is no difference in yield when using this technique as compared to the traditional method of paddy transplantation.

Bains has urged farmers to seek detailed information from the agriculture officer in the nearest block.