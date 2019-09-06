Mohali Govt College renamed after Major Harminder Pal Singh

cities

Government College in Phase 6, Mohali, has been renamed “Major Harminder Pal Singh Memorial College” after its alumnus, a valiant army officer who died fighting militants in Kashmir in 1999.

Hailing from Kharar, Major Harminder was killed in an encounter with militants in Baramulla of north Kashmir on April 13, 1999. The same year, he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his cold courage, unfaltering leadership and supreme sacrifice.

The notification to rename the college was issued by the Punjab government on Thursday. It read that a committee was constituted following the orders of Punjab chief minister to identify and rename educational institutions after eminent personalities of the area concerned. Thereafter, in a meeting held in January 2019, a decision to rename Government College in Mohali after Major Harminder Pal Singh was taken.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the name of the college will be changed with immediate effect.

College principal Komal Baroka said, “It is a proud moment for our college as Major Harminder Pal Singh studied here. We are working to put up a new name board outside the college.”

