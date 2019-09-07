Mohali man gets 10-year jail for possessing banned injections

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:01 IST

A local court on Friday awarded 10-year jail and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on a 34-year-old resident for possessing banned injections.

On April 7, 2017, police had stopped the accused, Vicky, 34, of Jhujjar Nagar, Mohali, who was driving a car, during a naka at Badhmajra village.

“On checking, we found one red cloth bag under the driver’s seat which contained 10 ampoules of pheniramine maleate and 10 syringes. Also, 10 buprenorphine injections were found from his trouser's pocket. We recovered the contraband and arrested him,” police said.

Fatehgarh Sahib man awarded 10-year jail

Meanwhile, 10-year jail and a penalty of ₹1.8 lakh was awarded to a Fatehgarh Sahib resident for possessing 4kg opium and poppy husk.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused, Shinder Pal, from Gharuan in December 2017 after recovering poppy husk and opium from his car.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Kharar police station.

In another case, a Nayagoan-based couple were awarded jail and imposed a penalty for carrying heroin.

While the wife, Monika, was awarded six-year jail and imposed a fine of ₹50,000, her husband, Praveen, was awarded three-year jail and slapped a fine of ₹30,000.

Police had arrested the couple from Nada Road on the basis of a tip-off. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Nayagoan police station.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 01:00 IST