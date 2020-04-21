e-paper
Mohali man held for falsely claiming non-availability of ration

The accused has been identified as Roshan, he was arrested and sent to the hockey stadium in Phase 9 that has converted to a temporary jail

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A resident of Kumbra village in Mohali was arrested for raising a false alarm over non-availability of ration, on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Roshan.

Police said he called on the helpline saying he does not have supplies at home. The call was forwarded to the Phase 8 police station, who asked him to collect rations from them.

However, the police team distributing ration to residents of the village, found supplies were given on the accused’s address around two days back.

When Roshan reached the station, the police team took him to his house where they found about 50kg ration stocked up.

He was arrested and sent to the hockey stadium in Phase 9 that has converted to a temporary jail.

