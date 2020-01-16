e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Cities / Mohali MC to construct 24 more bus queue shelters

Mohali MC to construct 24 more bus queue shelters

A pre bid meeting of various agencies was held on Tuesday at Mohali MC office

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Municipal Corporation of Mohali will be constructing 24 bus queue shelters on Airport road on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis. A pre bid meeting of various agencies was held on Tuesday at MC office. The agenda for the same was approved in house meeting in June last year.

Even four years back, the Mohali MC got 33 bus queue shelters constructed by a private company, which is just paying ₹2,200 per month from one bus queue shelter to the MC against advertisements rights, which are displayed within the bus queue shelters.

In November 2015, when civic body allotted the work of construction to a Delhi based company Pioneer Publicity, deputy mayor Manjit Singh Sethi strongly objected to the allotment saying that, the allotment has been done by , by overlooking the laid down procedure causing huge loss to the civic body. He said either the work of constructing the remaining 10 shelters would be given to some other company or the MC would construct the same on its own.

The company was allotted the work to construct 33 bus queue shelters in Mohali on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis in December 2014 for seven years.

Also, at present, Mohali does have its own bus service and completely relying on Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses.

Even though the proposal to have city bus service was made around 10 years back, but the project has been hanging fire since then. In September 2017, the MC House had again approved the agenda for the bus service, but two years on, the agenda is still lying with the local bodies department for final approval.

Even National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Sector 26, had collected samples to check the quality of material used in the newly constructed bus queue shelters, but the report is yet to be made public.

top news
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
China raises Kashmir at UNSC, stung by silence from others
China raises Kashmir at UNSC, stung by silence from others
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to shifted near South Block: Report
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to shifted near South Block: Report
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities