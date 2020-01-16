Mohali MC to construct 24 more bus queue shelters

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:21 IST

Municipal Corporation of Mohali will be constructing 24 bus queue shelters on Airport road on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis. A pre bid meeting of various agencies was held on Tuesday at MC office. The agenda for the same was approved in house meeting in June last year.

Even four years back, the Mohali MC got 33 bus queue shelters constructed by a private company, which is just paying ₹2,200 per month from one bus queue shelter to the MC against advertisements rights, which are displayed within the bus queue shelters.

In November 2015, when civic body allotted the work of construction to a Delhi based company Pioneer Publicity, deputy mayor Manjit Singh Sethi strongly objected to the allotment saying that, the allotment has been done by , by overlooking the laid down procedure causing huge loss to the civic body. He said either the work of constructing the remaining 10 shelters would be given to some other company or the MC would construct the same on its own.

The company was allotted the work to construct 33 bus queue shelters in Mohali on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis in December 2014 for seven years.

Also, at present, Mohali does have its own bus service and completely relying on Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses.

Even though the proposal to have city bus service was made around 10 years back, but the project has been hanging fire since then. In September 2017, the MC House had again approved the agenda for the bus service, but two years on, the agenda is still lying with the local bodies department for final approval.

Even National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Sector 26, had collected samples to check the quality of material used in the newly constructed bus queue shelters, but the report is yet to be made public.