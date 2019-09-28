Mohali police to set up special nakas to keep tab on tipplers

cities

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 01:04 IST

Aiming to curb the road fatalities and keep a tab on drunk driving cases, the Mohali police will be putting up special nakas here on selected days.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali, Kuldeep Singh directed the police including, the traffic wing to set up special nakas on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday when the discos witness heavy rush. The move came after ADC (development) Friday asked the traffic police to set up the nakas to bring down fatalities.

With large number of youngsters shifting to Mohali from Chandigarh for parties, the police will set up these nakas. After Mohali figured among three top districts in Punjab in terms of road fatalities, the police will carry out focused drives to check traffic violations.The focus will be on drunk driving cases in Mohali, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi.

The Mohali police will also challan people jumping red light for dangerous driving along with challaning for red light violation.

Manpower shortage

With 153 cops posted with the traffic wing in the district, the biggest challenge for the police is to check violations. “We will use force from the police station to carry out special drives,” said a senior traffic police official pleading anonymity.

In routine, the traffic cops remain on duty till 8pm, after which PCR vehicles take over and check traffic violations.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 01:04 IST