Mohali’s sixth Covid-19 patient recovers, discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:40 IST

A 37-year-old Covid-19 patient, who was admitted at Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, recovered from the disease and was discharged on Tuesday.

With the district’s sixth patient being discharged, there are a total of 50 active Covid-19 cases in Mohali.

The nodal officer of the isolation centre at the hospital, Dr Gurwinder Singh Mehmi, said the patient, a resident of Sector 69 in Mohali, was admitted on March 26.

The woman’s husband was also infected with the virus and had been recently been discharged from the Sector 16 government hospital in Chandigarh.

Mehmi said the couple had returned from London and had developed symptoms of the disease.

“The woman is the first patient to have recovered at the Gian Sagar Hospital,” he said.

The lady thanked the doctors, nurses and the other staff for taking good care of her.

She has been advised to remain indoors for next 14 days as a precautionary measure.

The Punjab government has established a dedicated isolation centre at Gyan Sagar Hospital for Covid-19 patients.