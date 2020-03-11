e-paper
Mohali school management booked for negligence after Class 11 student found dead in hostel

Police say body of boy with injuries on the neck and chin found hanging from the shower in a hostel; post-mortem report awaited

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 12:36 IST
MOHALI: The management of a government school for meritorious students in Sector 70, Mohali, has been booked after a 16-year-old student was found dead in the hostel under mysterious circumstances, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the boy, a medical stream student of Class 11, was found hanging from the shower in a bathroom of the school hostel on Tuesday, the police said.

“There were injury marks on the neck and chin,” station house officer, Mataur, Rajiv Kumar said, adding that the report of the three-member team constituted for the post-mortem is awaited.

The boy belonged to Morinda town, 25km from here, but stayed in the hostel.

A case was registered against the school management under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The school is among the 10 meritorious schools set up from the 2014-15 session under the Society for Promotion of Quality Education for Poor & Meritorious Student of Punjab for students from government schools who score more than 80% in matriculation.

The schools are residential and affiliated to the Punjab School Education Board. They are for Classes 11 and 12 with the aim of placing deserving students into professional colleges at the all-India level. Apart from Mohali, other such schools are in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Talwara, Ghabdan, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

