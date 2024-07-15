 Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.06 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi
Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.06 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024

Jul 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on July 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mohali today, on July 15, 2024, is 36.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.06 °C and 41.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.22 °C and 42.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

With temperatures ranging between 31.06 °C and 41.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Mohali today stands at 159.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 16, 2024 39.04 °C Light rain
July 17, 2024 34.94 °C Light rain
July 18, 2024 33.31 °C Moderate rain
July 19, 2024 34.46 °C Light rain
July 20, 2024 37.35 °C Light rain
July 21, 2024 35.78 °C Light rain
July 22, 2024 32.45 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.73 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.64 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 28.49 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 20.66 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 37.18 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mohali weather update on July 15, 2024
