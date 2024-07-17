Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.58 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 18, 2024 36.56 °C Broken clouds July 19, 2024 37.96 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 34.67 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 31.21 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 31.89 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 29.77 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 32.93 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.68 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.3 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 37.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mohali today, on July 17, 2024, is 35.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.58 °C and 37.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 07:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.83 °C and 39.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 30.58 °C and 37.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

