Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 34.44 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 44.87 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 42.42 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 41.53 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 41.81 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 44.25 °C Sky is clear June 23, 2024 45.42 °C Sky is clear June 24, 2024 44.5 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.53 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.52 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.81 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 42.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mohali today, on June 17, 2024, is 43.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.44 °C and 47.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.65 °C and 47.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.With temperatures ranging between 34.44 °C and 47.41 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 115.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024

