Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.41 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024
Jun 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mohali on June 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mohali today, on June 24, 2024, is 39.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.41 °C and 44.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.05 °C and 46.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
With temperatures ranging between 33.41 °C and 44.43 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mohali today stands at 148.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 25, 2024
|42.96 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 26, 2024
|44.26 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 27, 2024
|39.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 28, 2024
|37.13 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|37.06 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|31.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|34.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.72 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.76 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.82 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|31.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.18 °C
|Scattered clouds
