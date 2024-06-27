Mohali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.72 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 28, 2024 39.57 °C Sky is clear June 29, 2024 35.43 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 31.28 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 25.24 °C Heavy intensity rain July 2, 2024 29.56 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 31.89 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 32.15 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.42 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.75 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 35.16 °C Light rain Delhi 31.48 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mohali today, on June 27, 2024, is 34.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.72 °C and 35.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Mohali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.71 °C and 40.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.With temperatures ranging between 29.72 °C and 35.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Mohali today stands at 75.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mohali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

