Mohali woman held for running flesh trade racket

Mohali woman held for running flesh trade racket

The accused brought five victims from Assam in February on the pretext of providing jobs in a private firm in Delhi and forced them into prostitution

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

With the arrest of a 32-year-old woman from Saraswati Vihar in Dera Bassi, police claimed to have busted an inter-state prostitution racket.

The accused brought five victims from Assam in February on the pretext of providing jobs in a private firm in Delhi and forced them into prostitution.

The complainant and one of the victims, a 22-year-old woman, told police that after putting up for two weeks in Delhi, they were taken to Chandigarh for a few days and were later shifted to Saraswati Vihar in Dera Bassi.

She said she managed to flee from the flat and reached the police.

Sub-inspector Narinder Kumar said based on the statement of one of the victims, they raided the flat and arrested the accused, who was sent to judicial custody.

He added that police were trying to trace others involved in the racket.

PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
Coronavirus updates: Delhi’s containment zones increase to 100
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
