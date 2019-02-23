Molested by twin brothers, Ludhiana Dalit woman hangs self

A 23-year-old Dalit woman on Friday ended her life by hanging herself at her house at Sangowal village near Ludhiana city, two days after she was allegedly molested by twin brothers.

Police arrested Jagdeep Singh and Jagjit Singh (34) after a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Act was registered against them at the Dehlon police station. The molestation issue was resolved after the two had apologised the same day after which the woman chose not to file a police complaint, it is learnt.

The incident comes close on the heels of the Ludhiana incident wherein a girl and her male friend were abducted by a group and she was raped by 10 youths.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, special branch) Surendra Lamba said had the family reported the molestation incident to police, her life could have been saved. At the time of the incident, she was alone at home as her mother had gone to see doctor for cough and fever.

After getting information, a team from the Dehlon police station reached the spot and started investigation.

The victim’s mother said the 23-year-old used to work as domestic help and was harassed by Jagdeep and Jagjit on Wednesday when she was on her way to work. To save herself, her daughter entered a house crying for help. A woman came to her rescue and challenged the two who left the spot, the complainant said. The village panchayat was called on the issue and the two apologised in public for their action, she added.

“My daughter did not move out of the house that after the incident as she was under mental stress. On Friday, I went to see a doctor. When I returned, I was shocked to see her hanging with a ceiling fan,” she said.

Local residents said the brothers were jailed in Italy and were later deported to India. Police are verifying the past record of the two.

Her brother died a month ago

The 23-year-old victim was the youngest of four siblings and lost her eldest brother to some illness just a month ago. Her elder sister had also died some years ago while her second brother fractured his leg in a mishap six months back. He is unable to walk without support. Her father is a labourer.

