Monitoring committee inspects pollution hotspots, orders immediate action

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:01 IST

New Delhi

The Supreme Court appointed monitoring committee, assigned the task of overlooking pollution control measures in the national capital, on Friday began the inspection of the pollution hot spots in the city to check violations and enforcement action by various local agencies.

The three-member monitoring committee comprising KJ Rao, Bhure Lal and Som Jhingan on Friday inspected areas around Wazirpur, RK Puram, Ashok Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Dwarka and Mayapuri. There are 13 areas in Delhi which have been identified as pollution hot spots for recording high levels of pollution consistently.

Monitoring committee member KJ Rao said certain violations were noticed during inspections and the specific locations have been communicated to the enforcement agencies for “immediate action”.

“I cannot elaborate what the problems were but these have been pointed out to the agencies concerned for immediate action. We will continue to monitor these areas to review the action taken by the enforcement teams,” said Rao.

He added, “The Supreme Court has assigned us a job and we will all be working together to ensure that the local sources of pollution in Delhi are tackled. All I can say is that the work has started.”

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday issued a statement, saying that during the inspection of the committee most of the steps that were ordered by the apex court were already in place.

“(The committee) pointed out certain inadequacies in the Wazirpur industrial estate and at Dwarka and action was immediately started on those specific points where garbage was found dumped,” a statement issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) read.

The DPCC on Thursday carried out inspections at 60 major construction sites across the city and issued detailed guidelines of dos and don’ts to contractors and agencies carrying out the work.

“It has levied penalty and realised penalty amounting to Rs 65 lakh (till November 7). DPCC has deployed 10 teams for inspecting the industries and to close down the polluting ones not meeting the emission standards,” it said.