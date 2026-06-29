Some clothes look good online, and then some pieces actually earn a permanent spot in your wardrobe after you live in them. The real test of any fashion purchase is not the first impression. It is whether you reach for it again after the excitement wears off. I wore Miss Mosa’s pieces for a month and these are the ones that stayed on repeat By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → I wore these two pieces from Miss Mosa by Akanksha for an entire month, styled them in different ways, and honestly, both had completely different personalities. One gave me effortless luxury energy, while the other felt like it belonged in a dreamy old-school romance film. Here’s my honest review:

A good shirt is a wardrobe essential, but a great shirt is the one that makes you forget all your other basics exist. The Hathor Luxury Satin Shirt instantly caught my attention because it takes a classic button-down and gives it a much more elevated personality. The shirt comes in a beautiful olive green shade, which honestly feels like such a refreshing break from the usual whites, blacks, and neutrals. Olive has this understated luxury feel. It is unique enough to stand out but still incredibly easy to style. The colour was one of my favourite things about this piece. The shirt features a classic spread collar, a full button placket, and long regular sleeves, keeping the overall design timeless. It also has a curved hemline, which gives it a softer finish and makes it fall beautifully when worn loose. The best part, though, is the fabric. The satin material feels extremely soft and smooth on the skin. It has that buttery texture where the fabric almost glides instead of sitting stiffly. It drapes naturally on the body, which instantly makes the shirt look more expensive and polished. Instead of being fitted like a traditional formal shirt, it has a slightly loose silhouette that gives it a chic, effortless feel. It creates that “I barely tried but somehow look put together” energy. I personally love shirts that do not look boring. A plain shirt can sometimes feel too predictable, but this one has enough character to make a statement without being loud. I styled it with jeans for a casual day and also paired it with more structured bottoms for a dressier look. The relaxed fit makes it comfortable enough for long hours, while the satin finish keeps it from feeling too casual. It is definitely the kind of shirt you can wear when you want your outfit to look polished but still have personality. Best for: Office days, dinner plans, casual outings, travel looks Details I loved: Olive shade, buttery fabric, effortless silhouette

2 . Miss Mosa By Akanksha Pricillia Drop Waist Midi Dress Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Now for the piece that instantly gave me main character energy. The Pricillia Drop Waist Midi Dress looks like something straight out of a storybook. It has that feminine, romantic charm that makes you want to plan an entire outing just to wear it. The first thing that grabbed my attention was the colour. The pink shade feels very Barbie-inspired but still classy. It is playful, fresh, and instantly lifts your mood. The checked pattern adds an old-school charm, making it feel less like a passing trend and more like a piece with personality. The silhouette is where this dress truly shines. It features a square neckline with delicate shoulder straps, giving it a soft and elegant look. The fit and flare shape creates a flattering structure, while the gathered detailing adds volume and movement. The midi length keeps it sophisticated, and the flared hem gives it that beautiful flow when you walk. What I appreciated most was the fitting. The dress cinches beautifully at the waist, creating definition without feeling restrictive. It manages to look feminine while still being comfortable enough to actually enjoy your day in it. The premium poly blend fabric feels lightweight and easy to carry, and the dress is opaque, so there is no worrying about it being too sheer. I can imagine wearing it for a breakfast date, coffee with friends, a summer holiday, or any plan where you want to look dressed up without looking overdressed. Pair it with minimal jewellery, sandals, and a cute handbag and the dress honestly does most of the styling work for you. Best for: Brunches, daytime dates, vacations, casual celebrations Details I loved: Barbie pink colour, vintage print, flattering waist fit After wearing both Miss Mosa pieces for a month, what I liked most was how different they felt while still fitting into a real wardrobe. The Hathor Satin Shirt is for those who love quiet luxury with a little personality. It is comfortable, elegant, and definitely not your average shirt. The Pricillia Midi Dress is for those moments when you want your outfit to feel playful, feminine, and a little magical. Both pieces prove that everyday fashion does not have to mean ordinary. Sometimes the best wardrobe additions are the ones that make you excited to get dressed. More picks by Miss Mosa:

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Miss Mosa review: FAQs Is the Miss Mosa Hathor Satin Shirt comfortable for all-day wear? Yes. The satin fabric feels soft and smooth on the skin, while the relaxed fit allows easy movement. It does not feel restrictive, making it suitable for long workdays, outings, or casual plans. Where can you wear the Miss Mosa Pricillia dress? It works beautifully for brunches, coffee dates, vacations, daytime events, and casual celebrations. The pink checked design gives it a charming, dressed-up feel without looking overly formal. Is the Pricillia Drop Waist Midi Dress flattering? The fit and flare silhouette with gathered detailing helps create a defined waist while keeping the dress comfortable. The midi length and flared hem give it an elegant, feminine shape. How can the olive green Miss Mosa shirt be styled? The olive green shade is surprisingly versatile. Style it with denim for a casual look, tailored trousers for a polished outfit, or layer it over a basic top for a more relaxed fashion-forward vibe.