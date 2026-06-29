Don't wait until Prime Day, these perfumes are already on sale; Buy them now

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to score deals on premium beauty products, and fragrances are often among the biggest winners. And Amazon has already announced its Prime Day Sale, which will run from July 4th to July 6th 2026. But if you're planning to wait until the sale officially begins before deciding what perfumes to buy, you might miss out. Don't wait for Prime Day Sale, here are perfumes worth buying (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

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As Prime Day approaches, it's better to buy your favourite perfumes right now as the discounts are still on. Whether your preference leans towards fresh citrus, romantic florals, warm vanilla, or bold woody scents, planning ensures you won't miss out on the year's best fragrance deals.

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