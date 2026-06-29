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    Don't wait until Prime Day, these perfumes are already on sale; Buy them now

    Don't wait to buy your favourite perfume until the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Here are perfumes that are on discount right now. 

    Published on: Jun 29, 2026 11:56 AM IST
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to score deals on premium beauty products, and fragrances are often among the biggest winners. And Amazon has already announced its Prime Day Sale, which will run from July 4th to July 6th 2026. But if you're planning to wait until the sale officially begins before deciding what perfumes to buy, you might miss out.

    Don't wait for Prime Day Sale, here are perfumes worth buying (Pexels)
    Don't wait for Prime Day Sale, here are perfumes worth buying (Pexels)
    Shweta Pandey
    By Shweta Pandey

    Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.

    She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.

    Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.

    Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.

    Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

    Read moreRead less

    Don't Delay Your Upgrade

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    Don't Delay Your Upgrade

    As Prime Day approaches, it's better to buy your favourite perfumes right now as the discounts are still on. Whether your preference leans towards fresh citrus, romantic florals, warm vanilla, or bold woody scents, planning ensures you won't miss out on the year's best fragrance deals.

    To help you pick the best deals, we have curated this list of top fragrances that might suit your preferences, and that too at great prices.

    Fragrances worth wishlisting

    Luxury fragrances for men

    Upgrade your signature scent with premium men's fragrances at amazing prices. Discover sophisticated woody, fresh, spicy, and oriental fragrances from world-renowned luxury brands. Whether you're dressing for the office, a special occasion, or everyday confidence, now is the perfect time to indulge in timeless elegance.

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    Luxury Fragrances for Women

    Celebrate luxury with iconic fragrances that are just curated for all you ladies. Explore elegant floral, fruity, gourmand, and musky perfumes from top designer brands that leave a lasting impression. Whether you're treating yourself or shopping for the perfect gift, discover your next signature fragrance that too at amazing prices.

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    Budget Fragrances for Men

    Smell great without stretching your budget. Shop affordable men's fragrances that deliver long-lasting freshness, modern scents, and incredible value. From everyday essentials to versatile fragrances for every occasion, find your perfect match at prices that make upgrading your collection easier than ever.

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    Budget Fragrances for Women

    Find beautiful fragrances at budget-friendly prices. Explore a wide range of affordable perfumes featuring floral, fruity, fresh, and sweet notes designed for everyday wear. Whether you're adding to your collection or searching for a thoughtful gift, enjoy amazing savings on fragrances that fit both your style and your budget.

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    FAQ for perfume
    Depending on the concentration and your skin type: Parfum: 8–12+ hours EDP: 6–8 hours EDT: 3–5 hours EDC: 1–3 hours
    Factors include: Dry skin Hot or humid weather Low fragrance concentration Incorrect storage Nose becoming accustomed to the scent (olfactory fatigue)
    Yes. Most perfumes last 3–5 years if stored properly. Signs of expiration include: Color changes Sour or metallic smell Reduced performance
    Usually yes, but some perfumes may stain delicate fabrics like silk or satin. Test on an inconspicuous area first.
    Yes. Choose lighter fragrances for daily wear and stronger fragrances for evenings or special occasions.

    At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Shweta Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Pandey

      Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More

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