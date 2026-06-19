India remains a bright spot, says Ajmal Group's CEO, as perfume business grapples with war impact in UAE

As geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts between the USA and Iran continue to disrupt business sentiment, the UAE, the country known for its fragrances, has also felt the impact. Ajmal Group CEO Abdulla Ajmal sees India as a bright spot in an otherwise uncertain landscape. Abdulla Ajmal, CEO, Ajmal Group talks about how AI is revolutionising the perfume industry. (Magnific) Shweta Pandey In an exclusive interview with HT Shop Now, the Dubai-based industry leader talks about the impact of regional conflicts on business, India's growing appetite for fragrances, evolving grooming habits, and why traditional scent preferences are giving way to more inclusive and experimental choices. He also shares his insights on how cultural traditions influence grooming habits, the growing role of fragrances in personal style, AI and the changing perceptions around gender-specific scents. Do you believe that the grooming habits differ across cultures? Abdulla Ajmal: Absolutely. Grooming habits are strongly influenced by culture, climate, and lifestyle. In fact, the culture determines the grooming habits. Now, let's start with the West. Let's say in parts of Europe, fragrance usage is generally lower. Nordic countries use fewer fragrances due to colder weather and layered clothing. As we move towards the Middle East, grooming is deeply rooted in culture and tradition. People often shower multiple times a day, and fragrances are applied several times daily. Then, coming to Asia, personal cleanliness is highly valued here. And due to weather conditions and humidity, deodorants and perfumes have become increasingly important. They are the predominant choices. Are there any side effects of regularly using perfumes and deodorants? Abdulla Ajmal: I have not been without a fragrance for the last 30 years. I'm okay. Most of our customers, most people I know, have absolutely zero effects because the industry is extremely regulated. The regulations for safety are extremely high, and it's globally monitored. However, possible issues arise mainly from low-quality products, individual allergies, or sensitivity to strong fragrances. But that is a minimal number globally speaking. Interestingly, I have a friend who breaks out in plenty of sneezes when he wears a strong fragrance. So, he has to wear very mild and light fragrances. My sister, born into an oud family, but she can't stand strong fragrances. She gets a headache. So, she too has to wear lighter fragrances. In a way, this sounds more like food intolerance. Not everyone can stand every smell.

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Has the global conflict situation affected the perfume industry, and how have you navigated it? Abdulla Ajmal: The war impact has been significant. The business has been significantly impacted by the current market conditions. As our products are not considered essential purchases, many consumers are either trading down to lower-priced alternatives or postponing purchases altogether, which has impacted sales. In addition, ongoing logistics challenges have disrupted both inbound and outbound supply chains. Delays in receiving raw materials have constrained manufacturing, while the sharp rise in freight costs has made exports increasingly expensive. In one recent instance, fulfilling a strategic order for a European airline required air freight, with logistics costs amounting to 72% of the order value, resulting in a loss on the transaction. Although alternative ports such as Fujairah and Khor Fakkan in the UAE are helping ease some pressure, the overall congestion continues to affect trade flows. As a result, declining sales and exports have had a cascading impact on marketing budgets, leading us to scale back marketing investments across the GCC. However, we remain committed to our growth plans in India and Western markets, where we continue to invest aggressively. India, in particular, remains a bright spot, supported by healthier inventory levels, local filling capabilities, and stronger market performance, which is why consumers can expect to see a significantly increased brand presence there in the coming months. Q. How do you think fragrance complements and completes a fashion look in today's style-conscious world? Abdulla Ajmal: Fashion has evolved so much in the past 20 years. Even in the past 10 years, you've got street fashion, fast fashion, you've got haute couture, luxury fashion. In the same way, there used to be a concept of signature fragrances. Back in time, people usually wore the same fragrance every day, becoming identified by that scent. Today, their choice of fragrance depends on the different outfits, different occasions, and whether you're wearing a mild perfume for an event during the day or a loud one for the night. For your fragrance wardrobe, you must have at least three fragrances, and then it could be any number. It should be at least three to five.

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Q: Which Ajmal fragrances would you recommend to users? Abdulla Ajmal: Well, there are tons of Ajmal fragrances that I would prefer. Again, referring, because obviously, we're talking in the Indian context. I would definitely recommend Aristocrat, the long-lasting and woody aroma, which is perfect for your nightwear. Second would be Wisal Dhahab, a little fruity and woody fragrance, and the third one is the Aurum Summer, which is a mild summer fragrance.

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